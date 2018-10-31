Kylie Jenner’s channeling a famous doll for her Halloween costume!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her incredible, all-pink Barbie costume.

In the pics, Jenner sports a hot-pink, one shoulder bodysuit by Bryan Hearns. The designer worked with Jenner’s stylist, Jill Jacobs, to create the spot-on look. Jenner also paired the outfit with curly blonde hair, pink makeup, sky-high heels and a silver necklace.

While the getup is incredible in and of itself, Jenner took the whole costume a step further, posing inside a Barbie box. Jenner captioned the three posts with lyrics from Aqua’s 1997 hit, “Barbie Girl.”

“Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic.. 💕,” she wrote in the first pic.

The next group of photos were captioned, “Come On Barbie, Let’s Go Party 🎀.”

In the final shot, Jenner used the caption to wish her followers a happy Halloween.

As impressive as her costume is, it comes as an expected choice for the beauty mogul. During her birthday festivities back in August, Jenner sported two looks worthy of Barbie herself.

The first birthday outfit was a rose pink satin Dundas dress with a peek-a-boo cutout and wrap tie, which she later ditched in favor of a light pink sparkling bodysuit with a matching bag and heels.

This isn’t Jenner’s first Halloween look of the year! In fact, earlier this week, she posed with her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi. The mother-daughter duo stunned as butterflies in the pics.

Watch the video below to see how other stars are getting in the Halloween spirit!

