Kourtney Kardashian had a spooktacular welcome back to Los Angeles on Tuesday night!

The mother of three took her kiddos to the Nights of the Jack Jack O’ Lantern experience in Calabasas, California, an eyewitness tells ET. Kourt was joined by her friend and neighbor Travis Barker and Jordan Woods’ younger sister, Jodie Woods, for the festive outing.

The group had a blast walking along the trail, snapping photos and playing with the various lit and decorated pumpkins.

According to the eyewitness, Kourtney and her kids enjoyed delicious food provided by Nights of the Jack, including tacos from the Pink Taco truck and chicken and waffles from BrewWings, before they made their way to the trail of illuminated pumpkins.

Kourtney showed off one particular pumpkin what was carved to look like her sister, Kim Kardashian, and brother-in-law, Kanye West, on her Instagram Story.

“She giggled with Jodie as she snapped a photo [of Kim and Kanye’s pumpkin] for her Instagram Story,” an eyewitness tells ET.

The family had just returned from a trip to Bali, and seemed to be getting back into the Calabasas lifestyle.

“It was the perfect way for her and her family to return home from their vacation and kick off their Halloween festivities!” the eyewitness adds.

Kourtney shared several photos of her kids and their pals to her Instagram Stories from the event. She also snapped a selfie with Jodie, the younger sister of Kylie Jenner’s bestie, Jordan, writing, “Look who I stop for the night @jordynwoods.”

