Kourtney Kardashian Joins Ex Scott Disick in Bali for Family Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of her reality TV family jetted off to Bali where they were joined by none other than Scott Disick for some family-friendly fun!

The 35-year-old father of Kourtney's three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, began sharing photos from the luxurious getaway, including shots of his daughter and niece, North West, playing while in their swimsuits. "Double the trouble," he captioned the pic.

In addition, he posted images on Instagram of himself enjoying sailing around the South Pacific.

As for Kourtney, she too shared several photos from the family’s adventures in the region, including visits to popular destinations and meeting locals. However, neither Scott nor Kourtney showcased the other while documenting their trip.

"Thank you Bali for the happiness and peace," the 39-year-old mother of three captioned one photo.

The entire gang appeared to be filming segments for upcoming episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kourtney's younger sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, also shared some stunning photos and videos from the Indonesian adventure.

After taking part in the Kardashian vacation, Scott reunited with his longtime girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and both shared spirited selfies on their Instagram Stories.

Courtesy of Instagram

Get more Kardashian news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter Chicago Makes Modeling Debut

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Plays With Cousin Reign in Cute Pic

Kris Jenner Says Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Maybe’ Moving to Cleveland

Related Gallery