Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Plays With Cousin Reign in Cute Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off some cousin love!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable snap of her 3-year-old son, Reign, hanging with his 6-month-old cousin, True.

In the pic, the duo are lovingly lounging next to each other. Reign, rocking an all-black look, has his arm wrapped around baby True’s waist as she giggles.

Wearing a lemon skirt swimsuit by Snapper Rock, True -- the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson -- is also wearing a yellow head wrap in the photo.

“He protects her,” Reign’s mom captioned the pic.

Khloe, 34, was clearly a fan of the shot too, commenting, “Awwwwwwwwww,” with a series of heart eye emojis on the post.

Instagram

The sweet photo comes just days after Khloe shared a precious solo pic of True wearing a unicorn headband. "I always knew unicorns existed,” Khloe captioned the snap.

Watch the video below for more on baby True:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Shares Pic of Baby True in a Unicorn Headband -- and Ariana Grande Approves!

Khloe Kardashian Throws True Thompson and Her Famous Cousins a Second Cupcake Party: Cute Pics!

Khloe Kardashian Shares Precious Pic of Baby True Dressed As a Pumpkin Before Halloween

Related Gallery