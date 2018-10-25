Khloe Kardashian is gushing over her daughter!

In a new Instagram post on Wednesday, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an adorable pic of her 6-month old daughter, True, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In the shot, True is lounging on a fuzzy rug wearing just a diaper and a unicorn headband. The precious baby has a huge smile on her face while sporting stunning stud earrings.

"I always knew unicorns existed 🦄," the proud mom captioned the pic.

It seems True already has a few celebrity fans of her own! Stars including Ariana Grande, Jessica Alba and Winnie Harlow all raved over baby True in the comments section.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

In addition to the precious photo, Khloe shared more inspirational quotes to her Instagram Story.

"Life doesn't always introduce you to the people you want to meet," one post read. "Sometimes life puts you in touch with the people you need to meet -- to help you, to hurt you, to leave you, to love you, and to gradually strengthen you into the person you were meant to become."

Instagram

Two more posts focused on self-love. "Be proud of yourself for how hard you're trying," one post read.

Instagram

"Don't do that. Don't wish you were in another skin, that you were another person; someone prettier, someone thinner, someone with lighter skin or darker skin," the final post urged. "You are you. And nothing can be more special than your individuality. You is sacred, you is one-of-a-kind, you is you. No one can be you. Love who you are and the world will love you back just the way you are."

Instagram

Sharing inspirational messages has become a bit of a theme for the reality star over the past few weeks, with her often posting about relationships, female empowerment and "judgmental" and "stupid" people amid rumors of trouble with Tristan. However, after the first round of posts, a source told ET that Khloe is "so incredibly happy" with her beau.

"While those closest to her have discussed the chance Tristan is cheating again, Khloe just laughs it off," the source claimed. "[She] says, 'Those people are crazy.'"

A few days later, though, a source told ET that Khloe was "holding off" on her return to Cleveland, where Tristan plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"She isn't ready to leave her family just yet," the source revealed. "True will be six months old soon and Khloe plans to spend that special day with her family."

The source added that it's also "been hard" for Khloe to relive all of the reports about Tristan allegedly cheating on her with multiple women while she was still pregnant, as it's currently being played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"As much as she's worked on moving past the heartbreak, the reminder brings up some of those emotions again," the source said. "Khloe will most likely head back to Cleveland, but as of now, there isn't an official date."

Watch the video below for more on Khloe and Tristan:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Declares Relationships Should Not 'Hurt You' Months After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian Throws True Thompson and Her Famous Cousins a Second Cupcake Party: Cute Pics!

Khloe Kardashian Shares Precious Pic of Baby True Dressed As a Pumpkin Before Halloween

Related Gallery