The Kardashian kiddos love their sweets!

Kim and Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share some adorable pics and videos from their precious second cousins cupcake party they’ve thrown.

Kim and Kanye West’s three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, attended, along with Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True, Kourtney and Scott Disick’s kids, Penelope and Reign, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream.

The party had a turquoise color scheme, after the family went pink last week for another cupcake bash. The kids all appeared to have a blast at the event, crawling around and eating cupcakes, and a giant cake covered in blue icing that had tons of sprinkles and glitter inside.

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

Khloe shared a sweet photo of her grandmother, Mary Jo, holding baby True, who was rocking a blue tutu and a unicorn horn headband. She also posted a pic of Kourtney’s ex, Scott, holding their son, Reign, who was wearing a blue cape and a silver face mask.

Kim posted a video of her son, Saint, giving his cousin, Dream a cute kiss.

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

The event was held in honor of North’s recent return from Africa after accompanying Kim and Kanye to Uganda. Khloe posted about it last week on Twitter, writing, “I’m so excited!! Planning another cupcake party 4 Norths return w all the cousins. Maybe this time @kourtneykardash won’t ‘forget’ lol I mean… I bought all of the girls tutus this morning! You know when we have a color scheme to abide by. I need to buy the boys something too. Maybe capes for the boys!!!”

I’m so excited!! Planning another cupcake party 4 Norths return w all the cousins. Maybe this time @kourtneykardash won’t “forget” lol I mean...I bought all of the girls tutus this morning! You know we have a color scheme to abide by 😝 I need to buy the boys something too 🤔 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 13, 2018

Maybe capes for the boys!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 13, 2018

For more from the Kardashian clan, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Poses Nude in New Beauty Ads

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Take North on a Safari in Uganda

Inside Rob Kardashian's Weight Loss Journey and Healthier Life Since Stepping Away From the Spotlight

Related Gallery