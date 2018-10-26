Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter Chicago Makes Modeling Debut

Chicago West knows her angles!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's youngest child made her modeling debut in her mom's latest eye shadow ads. Kim shared the photo to Instagram on Friday.

In the pic, Kim poses topless while holding her baby girl in front of her chest. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sports pink pants and a matching shimmery shade on her eyelids. Little Chicago sits comfortably on her lap, closing her eyes as well.

"My heavenly baby! Showing off the new pink shadows in the Flashing Lights Collection wearing Flashy and High Key available at KKWbeauty.com 📸 @david_lachapelle @samvissermakeup @chrisappleton1," Kim captioned the snap.

Kim's older daughter, North, also got in on the action, as the reality star shared a pic of the 5-year-old sporting an orange hue on her lids on Thursday. "My cutie 💥⚡️💥," Kim wrote alongside the photo.

North made her runway debut in September, as she strutted down the catwalk for the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show, but she famously appeared alongside her mom and dad in their 2014 Vogue spread.

See more on North in the video below.

