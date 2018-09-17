The latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians not only showed fans the arrival of Chicago West, but viewers were also greeted with a few alternate (and somewhat surprising) names for the famous 9-month-old.

During a conversation with her sisters, Kim Kardashian West revealed that she'd contemplated "Italy, Milan and Rome" as potential names for baby Chicago and also "scoured a map" for other geographical names to no avail. "Zodiac signs and biblical names" such as "Aaron and Abel" were also considered, though she admitted that she didn't like those either.

The name game for her third child with Kanye West continued to get even more bizarre, bordering on a certain popular condiment.

Speaking to Kourtney, Kim said, "I got the most ridiculous ideas, like 'Queen' and 'Vuitton' and 'This.' Kanye's cousin is like, 'Miracle,' and I'm like, 'Miracle West'?! That's like Miracle Whip, and that's the biggest stripper name of all time. And then he's like, 'What about 'Precious'?' and I'm like, 'Clearly we don't have the same taste in names.'"

Once they decided on "Chicago," Kim assumed everyone would consider their decision crazy.

"Everyone's going to be like, 'Oh my god, that's the craziest name!' Then they're going to go crazy," she said. "Then they'll get used to it, and they'll be like, 'Oh, it's normal.'"

Upon welcoming Chicago's arrival via surrogate, the 37-year-old reality star confessed the true origin of her daughter's chosen moniker on Sunday night's episode.

"My beautiful, little baby girl Chicago is finally here," she shared. "The name Chicago… everyone asks me where we came up with that, and Kanye's originally from Chicago. The city is really connected to his memory of his mom [Donda] and so we went with Chicago."

The fashionista and KKW beauty boss has long shared her affinity for one-syllable names, once telling Ellen DeGeneres, "I do like short, easy to spell, one syllable names. That's kind of my vibe."

Recently, she elaborated on her wish for Chicago's middle name.

"I love the name Noel. Kanye does not," Kim said in a recent video posted to her official app. "So, I unofficially Instagrammed 'Chi Noel' and I was like, 'I'm doing this because I want her middle name to be Noel.'"

In the clip, Kim echoed the earlier sentiment that she definitely prefers shorter names.

"I haven’t really been into middle names, but I really wanted a name that was short," she explained. "A one-syllable name. Noel is my middle name, and it’s not a one-syllable name, but it’s short. Like, Chicago just looks really long to me and doesn’t flow, so I call her Chi. She can decide later if she wants to be called Chicago or Chi. But she’s so girly. When she first came out I was like, 'What do we name her?' It was the hardest decision ever and I could not think of a name."

