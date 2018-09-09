Kim Kardashian West Flips off Her Haters With Sizzling Bikini Pic

Kim Kardashian West doesn't care about her haters when she's enjoying some sun and the surf.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently enjoyed a beach day in Malibu with her sister, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and her friend, Larsa Pippen, and the pair posed for some steamy bikini snapshots which Kim posted to Instagram.

One shot showed Kim, rocking her now-signature neon bikini look, and Larsa, flaunting her figure in a red two-piece, sitting in the warm sand on their knees.

"Wet & Wild," Kim captioned the skin-baring pic, which featured an old-school red-and-blue 3-D filter, giving the bikini snapshot a retro-psychedelic vibe.

Next, she posted another sultry snap of herself, reclining on the sand while the crystal clear waters lap at her feet.

The 37-year-old mother of three flaunted her super toned abs in the pic, which she coyly captioned, "I’ll just leave this right here…"

As with every time Kim posts anything on social media, there was a fair share of commenters criticizing her choice to post the pic, suggesting the snapshot was photoshopped or generally slamming her for any number of imagined slights.

And, as always, Kim responded to her legion of haters with her signature brash bravado, posting a photo of herself in the same tiny neon bikini and branding two middle finger salutes.

The picture didn't really need a caption since it spoke for itself in such a very specific, Kim K. kinda way.

Kim might have also been flipping off all those who spread (or believed) a recent rumor that her husband, Kanye West, sampled her infamous sex tape in one of his songs.

"Absolutely not," Kim said on her app last week in a recurring segment she calls #Facts. "What's so crazy is Kylie called me [saying] 'Oh my god, is this, you know, you being sampled?' And I was like, 'What?' I was like, 'Oh my god, no, he would, of course, ask me and tell me. No, no, no, absolutely not.'"

Check out the video below for a look at some of Kim's best (and a few of her most ill-advised) clapbacks ever.

