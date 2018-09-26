Saint and Chicago West are pretty much inseparable.

Kim Kardashian West shared a priceless photo of her 2-year-old son, Saint, playing with his little sister, 3-month-old Chicago, on Wednesday morning, with Saint seated protectively behind her. Saint had a huge smile on his face, clearly overjoyed to be spending time with his baby sister.

This isn't the first time Kim has showed the siblings' close bond. Earlier this month, she Instagrammed a photo of Saint adorably carrying Chicago on his shoulders. Back in May, she also tweeted Saint giving Chicago a big hug while in their pajamas.

“He loves her so much," Kim previously wrote about their bond. "These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint.”

ET spoke to the mother of three in April, and she marveled at her kids' close relationship, including with her eldest daughter, the more outspoken North.

“They love her,” she said of 5-year-old North and Saint's reaction to Chicago. “I'm so shocked that North is so nice and she's still... it's her world and she's the sweetest, but it's more like she and Saint have a thing. She's very warm with her sister.”

She also talked about Saint taking to his little sister immediately.

“I was more worried about him, that he would be more jealous, [like] how North was with Saint,” she admitted. “But he's so good with her. Every day he has to give kisses and hugs. Literally, as I was walking in, [I was looking] on my phone at the video Kanye sent me with the kids trying to climb into her crib.”

Saint spent some quality one-on-one time with dad Kanye West over the weekend, having dinner at the Sugar Factory and throwing the first pitch at a baseball game. As for North, she slayed her very first runway walk at the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show this past Saturday, as her proud mother videotaped her.

