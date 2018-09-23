It was father-son bonding time for Kanye and Saint West!

West helped his little boy throw out the first pitch at the Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs crosstown game on Sunday, and it was pretty much the cutest thing ever.

The Chicago native fittingly walked out to his song "Homecoming" carrying Saint on his shoulders. Father and son sported White Sox jerseys as they strolled to the mound, and Saint made the most adorable throw, barely making it past the pitcher's mound.

OKAY @kanyewest JUST CAME OUT TO “HOMECOMING” AND THREW THE FIRST PITCH AT #CROSSTOWN!



THAT’S CHICAGO! pic.twitter.com/XrwLrkb6uD — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) September 23, 2018

After the throw, West gave Saint a hug and kiss of encouragement before taking over and making the final throw to home plate.

The proud papa also shared a photo of himself and Saint mid-throw with the caption, "Happy Sunday."

While in Chicago, the 41-year-old has been having fun with his two-year-old son around the city. On Saturday, the pair stopped by Sugar Factory Chicago River North and took a silly selfie in the mirrored ceiling.

The rapper always lights up when he's with his children, North, Saint, and Chicago. To see more of West loving life as a dad, watch the video below!

