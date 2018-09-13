Kim Kardashian Has to Bribe 'Contour Queen' North West With Makeup!

North West is a makeup mogul in the making!

Kim Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter is taking after her mother, already obsessed with cosmetics and trying her hand at contouring. On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a video on Instagram of her mini "contour queen" doing her makeup, and it was surely a sight to see.

Wearing cherry-print pajamas, North has blue eyeshadow on and is heavily piling on makeup on her nose, eyes and lips as Teyana Taylor's "Gonna Love Me" plays in the background. In a second video, she continues to trace her lips with a makeup brush.

Just a couple hours later, all of North's makeup was removed and replaced with a shiny red gloss. Kim, however, revealed that she had to "bribe" her daughter to "get out of the door."

"North wearing shade #6 in the new classic Blossom Collection," Kim captioned the video. "Relax mom shamers it’s coming off in a few minutes. I needed a bribe to get out of the door… you feel me?!"

This isn't the first time that North has gotten into Kim's makeup bag. In June, the mother of three playfully scolded her daughter for using her expensive eyeshadow palette.

"North, what are you doing with my Mario palette?" she asked in a video shared on her Instagram Story, as North smiled in the mirror, continuing to paint her face with the bright blue matte shadow from the reality star's latest collaboration with Mario Dedivanovic. "Stop it," she adds in a second clip before cracking up and saying, "That's not how you put on eyeshadow."

Kim had previously told ET in June during her KKW Beauty and Fragrance Pop Up show in Los Angeles that North makes her own beauty decisions.

"[North] is really into beauty," Kim shared. "She loves hair looks. That's her thing. She loves a little bit of makeup, and she was always a little cautious of me wearing makeup. Because she loves to smother me and give me kisses, but if I have makeup on, she's not having it."

"She's really aware of makeup," she added.

