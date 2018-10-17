Moms' night out got a little spooky for the Kardashians!

Kourtney Kardashian took her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and their friend, Larsa Pippen, to go see the new Halloween movie on Tuesday, and needless to say, all three of the girls left the theater feeling like they were going to have nightmares.

Kourtney, Khloe and Larsa all took to their Instagram Stories to document their movie experience, which began with an actor walking around the theater, spooking out the crowd while dressed as the film's iconic masked killer, Michael Myers.

"Khloe took us to the movies and I didn't realize it was a really scary movie," Larsa exclaimed. "I hate scary movies!"

Once the film was over, Khloe revealed via her Instagram Stories that she was having trouble falling asleep.

"Kourtney had us all go watch the movie Halloween, and of course when I get to the house, I drop my house keys and I can't unlock the door and then I'm scrambling and thinking someone's gonna kill me," Khloe said in a video filmed from her bed. "Thanks, Kourt! I don't know if I can sleep tonight and I will be watching as many cartoons as possible until I can get to sleep."

Halloween, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak, hits theaters on Friday. In the meantime, watch the video below to see pics of the most controversial celebrity Halloween costumes of all time.

