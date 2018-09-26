Heidi Klum is already prepping her Halloween costume!

The 45-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday to offer a sneak peek of the beginning phases of her sure-to-be elaborate costume for this year's festivities. Despite being more than a month out from Halloween, it looks like a ton of work has already gone into her getup.

In the short video, the camera pans over what appears to be a mold of a face. The mold covers below the nose of a figurehead and looks to extend out to the ears and on top of the shoulders, much like wings.

"Getting ready for #heidiklumhalloween2018 @prorenfx 👻🎃😱," Klum captioned the clip, calling out Prosthetic Renaissance Inc, the company working on her top-secret costume.

The makeup company definitely knows what they're doing! In fact, they're responsible for Klum's iconic Jessica Rabbit look from 2015.

Klum is known for going all out for her annual Halloween parties -- especially over the past few years. Back in 2013, the former Project Runway host aged herself for her annual bash, showing up dressed as an old lady.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

The following year, Klum became a butterfly thanks to body paint and prosthetics!

In 2016, she was more on the low-key end, and opted to show up to her party with five clones.

Last year, Klum had what was perhaps her most elaborate costume yet. The model dressed up as the monster from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video -- and even learned the dance!

ET spoke to Klum at her Halloween party and she revealed that the crazy-cool costume took seven hours to get on. "I'm not as good as Michael," Klum said of her dance moves. "Nobody is as good as Michael, but I really tried my hardest."

Check out more of Klum's past Halloween looks:

RELATED CONTENT:

Heidi Klum Says Mel B's 'Spirits Are Up' as 'America's Got Talent' Judge Prepares for Rehab (Exclusive)

Heidi Klum Explains Her Massive Ring on 2018 Emmys Red Carpet Alongside Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum Says She Ignored Drake When He Asked Her Out Over Text

Related Gallery