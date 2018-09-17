Heidi Klum has some explaining to do!

The Project Runway host hit the red carpet at the 2018 Primetime Emmys in a gorgeous, strapless satin number along with boyfriend Tom Kaulitz. However, the supermodel was wearing a gigantic diamond ring that definitely raised a few eyebrows.

ET’s Nancy O’Dell caught up with the 45-year-old stunner to ask if she and her fella had decided to get hitched!

“No! All these are just borrowed,” she quickly explained. “They’re from Lorraine [Schwartz]. They go with that necklace beautifully.”

“I mean, just look at this gorgeous necklace,” she said while highlighting the thick piece of jewelry covered in diamonds. “And then I needed some baubles, so they’re all borrowed.”

When asked to clarify that fans shouldn’t make any assumptions regarding the huge sparkler, she responded, “No, don’t read into anything. They're just pretty rings.”

By her side for the chat was none other than Tim Gunn, who weighed in on Project Runway's sweeping success as the pair bid farewell to the show this year in order to tackle a new program for Amazon.

“I have to say 14 consecutive years of being nominated, how fantastic is that?!” he exclaimed. “Heidi and I were saying [we] should have an award just for the 14 years!”

Earlier in the evening, Klum treated fans to a great tip for women trying to keep their gowns looking flawless after car rides to awards shows. She posted a photo of herself lying down while heading to the red carpet.

"This is how you don’t wrinkle your dress on your way to the #Emmys," she captioned the fun moment.

