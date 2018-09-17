Yvonne Strahovski is glowing!

The 36-year-old Handmaid's Tale actress flaunted her baby bump while on the 70th Annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. Opting for a dark-tone, Strahovski wore a black silk draped dress, which she paired with black heels, diamond accessories, a red lip and her blond locks curled and pulled to the side.

The mommy-to-be, who is nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Drama category for her role as Serena in the dark Hulu series, was also accompanied by her husband, Tim Loden. The two looked so in love as they posed for the cameras. Loden was handsome in a dark blue suit, white shirt, black bow tie and loafers.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Strahovski announced that she was expecting her first child in May. On Emmy Monday, she let it slip to E! on the red carpet that she was expecting a boy.

"I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news - I'm going to be a Mama!" she wrote on Instagram. "So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!"

ET spoke with the first-time Emmy nominee in August, where she opened up about finding out she was pregnant partway through filming of the second season of The Handmaid's Tale.

“It was just super weird, to be going through such a specific storyline that is really directly all about motherhood, and the theme of the show is all about women and infertility,” she said with a laugh. “And then to suddenly be pregnant; it was a lot of me trying to create a safety bubble around my baby, to energetically protect it from the horrors and the miseries of someone like Serena Joy.”

Despite that, Strahovski expressed Serena has been “one of the greatest characters so far that I’ve had the honor to play.” But now, moving forward, the actress’ enthusiasm about playing her is met with some trepidation. “I’m very excited about season three but I’m a little nervous because I will have my little one with me, so it’s gonna be a whole new game of navigating that with a baby and Gilead, at that. So we’ll see.”

For more on Handmaid's Tale, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Samira Wiley Reacts to Emmy Win for 'The Handmaid's Tale' Guest Role (Exclusive)

'Handmaid's Tale' Star Yvonne Strahovski Pregnant With First Child

Scarlett Johansson Is Stunning in White at the 2018 Emmys

Related Gallery