Scarlett Johansson Is Stunning in White at the 2018 Emmys

Scarlett Johansson is white-hot in a sequined strapless gown at the 2018 Emmys.

The Avengers actress walked the red carpet with boyfriend Colin Jost, who is hosting tonight's ceremony with SNL co-star Michael Che.

Her stunning, off-the-shoulder dress boasted a structured, plunging bodice and gathered skirt with a flirty slit that showed off her toned legs. The star accessorized with silver metallic ankle-strap sandals and long, spike earrings for a touch of edge.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For glam, Johansson's layered bob was tousled and swept away from the face to show off her glittery yellow eyeshadow, fierce cat-eye and pale pink lip.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Witness the rest of the celebs arriving for TV's biggest night.

Related Gallery

Watch our favorite Emmys flashback moments:

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Metz Gets Ready for the Emmys With ET -- While Texting Her 'This Is Us' Co-Stars (Exclusive)

Designer Mark Zunino Teases Which Celebs Might Wear His Dresses to the Emmys (Exclusive)

Emmys 2018: What to Expect From TV's Biggest Night