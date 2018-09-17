Scarlett Johansson Is Stunning in White at the 2018 Emmys
Scarlett Johansson is white-hot in a sequined strapless gown at the 2018 Emmys.
The Avengers actress walked the red carpet with boyfriend Colin Jost, who is hosting tonight's ceremony with SNL co-star Michael Che.
Her stunning, off-the-shoulder dress boasted a structured, plunging bodice and gathered skirt with a flirty slit that showed off her toned legs. The star accessorized with silver metallic ankle-strap sandals and long, spike earrings for a touch of edge.
For glam, Johansson's layered bob was tousled and swept away from the face to show off her glittery yellow eyeshadow, fierce cat-eye and pale pink lip.
Witness the rest of the celebs arriving for TV's biggest night.
