Designer to the stars Mark Zunino is giving us the scoop on Emmys fashion!

ET's Nancy O'Dell visited his Los Angeles atelier, where she tried on a gorgeous custom geometric blue number with nude illusion fabric panels for TV's biggest night on Monday.

Zunino, who just designed Denise Richard's romper wedding dress, has seen his creations on a slew of stars, including Beyonce, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Katy Perry and Laverne Cox.

During last year's Emmys, Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara dazzled in a strapless white gown, which was actually from the designer's bridal collection.

"She came in, I had a line of wedding gowns, she was like, 'I want to wear that,'" Zunino told O'Dell.

So who will he be dressing this year?

"Well, we have dresses out for Jessica Biel, Laura Dern, Sarah Paulson, Lily Tomlin."

