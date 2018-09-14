It’s safe to say that Michael Che is feeling a little left out now that his Weekend Update and Emmys co-host, Colin Jost, is dating Scarlett Johansson.

The comedy duo are asked during their appearance on Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show about the impact Johansson has had on their friendship.

"He changed a lot though,” Che jokingly says of Jost. "You don’t invite me places and when you do, you ditch me."

Jost, 36, fires back, "You’ve never invited me anywhere. You don’t invite me to come over, hang out, have dinner.”

Che, 35, has a pretty good reason for not inviting Jost out, explaining, "Well, yeah because if you’re with, like, Scarlett Johansson, I don’t want to tell you to come to this dive bar with me and watch the Yankees game. I feel like maybe you have better things to do.”

DeGeneres asks Che if he feels like a third wheel with the couple, and his response was surprising.

"Actually, not anymore because I’m dating a celebrity too,” Che insists. "She’s a Times Square Elmo."

Jost adds, "You think it’s a she.”

DeGeneres offers to try to set Jost up with a celebrity, but his interests are a bit ambitious. "Is Beyonce single?” he jokes. "How’s Hillary [Clinton] doing?”

He further quips, "Roseanne went to Israel.”

Jost and Johannson were first linked in May 2017 before attending Dave Chappelle’s birthday bash in New York City with friends a few months later. This past April, the couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Hollywood, California.

“I'm just excited to share this experience with him because I'm so excited to see the film," Johannson, 33, told ET at the time.

Jost and Che are now preparing to host Monday night’s Emmy Awards, and spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier about their plans for the big night. Will Johansson be her boyfriend's date?

Here's what the Saturday Night Live stars said viewers can expect:

