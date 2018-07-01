Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Get Pranked By 'SNL' Co-Star During 'Very Intimate' Birthday Dinner

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson got a hilarious surprise during a recent date night.

In celebration of the Saturday Night Live star's 36th birthday on Friday, Jost and Johansson went out for a sweet, intimate dinner together.

However, Jost's "Weekend Update" co-anchor, Michael Che, had a special surprise in store for his friend in the form of an old-school birthday clown.

Che gleefully took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of a text Jost sent him after the clown entertained them at their table.

Jost sent his comedy partner a photo of himself with a crown made out balloons, and Che captioned the screengrab, "I sent a party clown to Colin's very intimate birthday dinner."

While the birthday boy looked less than thrilled by the unexpected clown visit -- and even followed the photo up with a text that simply read "goddamnit" -- his movie star girlfriend was beaming, and couldn't have looked more excited by the surprise.

Che's response to Jost's text was just a laughing and cying emoji, which felt very much like Johansson's reaction to the situation.

The amazing prank is just one facet of what makes Che and Jost such a great team, and why they recently were both promoted to being co-head writers on SNL in December 2017.

They were also recently chosen to co-host the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September.

Meanwhile, Jost and Johansson made their official red carpet debut in April, after nearly a year of dating.

The pair posed for photos on the carpet outside the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Hollywood, California, and the actress spoke with ET about how thrilled she was to have Jost by her side for the event.

"I'm just excited to share this experience with him because I'm so excited to see the film," said Johansson, who was first romantically linked with Jost in May 2017. "I haven't seen it before!"

Check out the video below for more on the couple's adorable relationship.

