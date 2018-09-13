From co-anchoring Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live to co-hosting the 70th Annual Emmy Awards, Colin Jost and Michael Che are bringing their sharp comedic wit and friendly chemistry to the star-studded event.

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the pair at the official roll out of the Emmys golden carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, and they dished on their plans for being effective emcees at this year's show.

"It is an award show, it isn't about us. We will be out there telling jokes, but it'll be fun," Che said.

They both admitted that the momentousness of the situation hasn't really struck them yet, and Jost said it probably won't until after it's all over.

"I think that moment [comes] a week later, where you think about it at all," Jost said. "Because leading up to it, you can't think about that. You are thinking about, 'What jokes am I going to tell? What is the run of the show going to be? Who is going to win?' You are thinking about that stuff more than the moment of it."

As for who is going to get the brunt of their comedic jabs and playful shade-throwing, the pair mostly kept things under wraps and admitted that they are still working it all out.

"I really don't [know] yet," Jost admitted.

"He has got a lot of jokes about some TV legends, I mean some people that have maybe never been made fun of before," Che chimed in.

"Yeah, tons of Merv Griffin jokes," Jost quipped. "Just wait!"

One thing they said they hadn't considered yet was incorporating some elaborate costume changes into the mix, but that doesn't mean they've closed the door on the possibility.

"I feel like we really should change clothes," Che said, concerned. "That is like the third time someone has asked us. Maybe we should."

"Alright, I will do 15 [costume] changes, I am in. I am committed," Jost declared, telling Che, "[What if] I change every single time, and you never change?"

As for who they plan on bringing to the big event as their date, Jost -- who has been dating Scarlett Johansson since last spring -- played coy.

"Who are you bringing with you Colin?" Che asked, chiding his Weekend Update co-anchor.

"I don't know," Jost said, nonchalantly. "We will figure it out. You know."

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, co-hosted by Jost and Che, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17, starting at 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Check out the full list of nominees below and follow ET’s ongoing Emmy coverage here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Get Pranked By 'SNL' Co-Star During 'Very Intimate' Birthday Dinner

'Saturday Night Live' Names Colin Jost and Michael Che Co-Head Writers

2018 Emmys: Everything to Know About the 70th Annual Awards

Related Gallery