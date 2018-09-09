Can you believe?

Queer Eye, the Netflix revival of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Eye makeover series, is an Emmy winner. The show, which was nominated for a total of four awards, won for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

The Emmy wins cap off a breakout year for the reality series and its co-hosts, Antoni Porowski (food & wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion). First premiering on Netflix in February 2018, Queer Eye returned for season two in June. Shortly after the show’s four nominations were announced, the show was renewed for season three, which the hosts teased will feature an “earth-shattering” cameo to help them with their makeovers. Production on the all-new, eight-episode season began in July, with a debut on Netflix slated for 2019. The hosts struck up a well-documented bromance with Justin Theroux, and Van Ness also earned a nomination for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for his Funny or Die series, Gay of Thrones.

WE'RE ABSOLUTELY SOBBING 😭Congratulations to the cast and crew of Queer Eye for taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program!! CAN YOU BELIEVE??? ✨🌈🌟 pic.twitter.com/fnsIo4P2mn — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) September 10, 2018

“To be recognized at all, we've already won,” Van Ness told ET following his emotional reaction to the nominations.

“The show is breaking down barriers through the stereotypes; we get to see [the Fab Five] as more than just the little gay boxes that everyone wants to put them in,” creator and executive producer David Collins told ET about the significance of the show ahead of the reboot’s premiere.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Program in 2004.

The 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards were handed out over two days, on Sept. 8 and 9, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A telecast of the awards will air Saturday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, co-hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Check out the full list of nominees and ET’s ongoing Emmy coverage here.

