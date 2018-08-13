Queer Eye's Fab Five is opening up about their famous friends!

ET caught up with Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Tan France at a Netflix and GLSEN hosted screening of their four-time Emmy nominated show in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. The guys teased what fans can expect from season three, even revealing that there may be some big-time cameos.

"The biggest of the big of the big of the big, of the most major earth shattering, earth moving, earth shattering cameos could maybe happen," 31-year-old Van Ness told ET's Katie Krause. "Let's say it would be earth shattering and it will be very major and I'm really excited about it."

With a ton of famous friends -- Van Ness recently interviewed Florence Welch, Berk flipped over meeting Reese Witherspoon and the entire gang is pals with Gigi Hadid -- it may be hard to narrow down who could be set to appear. One thing's for sure, though -- the guys are all excited about their friendship with Justin Theroux.

🌈 👁 guyzzz #magic A post shared by @ justintheroux on May 20, 2018 at 9:59am PDT

"Me and Justin talk a lot about product, but he's actually, like, really smart and well educated when it comes too, like, everything. He's really a renaissance man," Van Ness said of the 47-year-old actor. "[He] really doesn't need so much advice, he's actually very smart."

Despite Van Ness thinking Theroux doesn't need any tips or tricks, the Spy Who Dumped Me star told ET's Nischelle Turner last month that he looks to the grooming expert for help.

"Johnny, Jonathan went back to my bathroom at one point when he was getting his hair ready, so I got to watch him do that big gorgeous mane of his," Theroux quipped. "He gave me some tips. He gave me this like surf comber stuff from Oribe to put in my hair and he told me to get it and I did. We've already tipped each other a little bit."

On Sunday, 34-year-old Porowski lauded Theroux's "very good advice on hot sauce," but apparently the food and wine expert has yet to cook for the Leftovers actor. "I would like to have him cook at one point for me but he never does it," Theroux lamented in July.

Fans first got a peek inside Theroux's relationship with the Fab Five when he revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he slid into Van Ness' DMs on Easter.

"It really happened when I saw the show and I fell in love with them. I was just a big fan of the show and then it happened one Easter. Jonathan came over and we had a little bit of Easter together and then it turned into kind of like a regular clutch hang out," Theroux told ET about the start of his friendship with the beloved reality stars. "Antoni was finally able to come over and then Tan was finally able to come over. And the other two I haven’t met yet but I’m looking forward to that."

Here's more on Theroux's bond with the guys:

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Theroux Reveals Which 'Queer Eye' Guy Could Help Him the Most (Exclusive)

Justin Theroux Recalls How He Befriended the 'Queer Eye' Guys by Slipping Into Their DMs

'Queer Eye's Two Favorite Couples Went On a Double Date!

Related Gallery