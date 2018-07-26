Justin Theroux Reveals Which 'Queer Eye' Guy Could Help Him the Most (Exclusive)

Justin Theroux is all about the Fab Five!

ET caught up with the 46-year-old actor-writer in Los Angeles, California, on Monday at the premiere of his latest film, The Spy Who Dumped Me. Theroux revealed earlier this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he originally met three of the five Queer Eye guys when he slid into grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness' DMs on Easter. At the premiere, he went on to explain to ET's Nischelle Turner how he developed a friendship with the beloved reality stars.

"It really happened when I saw the show and I fell in love with them," he mused. "I was just a big fan of the show and then it happened one Easter. Jonathan came over and we had a little bit of Easter together and then it turned into kind of like a regular clutch hang out."

Next, Theroux got to know Antoni Porowski, the show's food and wine expert, as well as fashion expert Tan France.

"Antoni was finally able to come over and then Tan was finally able to come over. And the other two I haven’t met yet but I’m looking forward to that," Theroux shared.

As for which Queer Eye guy could help him the most, Theroux -- who split from Jennifer Aniston earlier this year -- has already enlisted Van Ness.

"Johnny, Jonathan went back to my bathroom at one point when he was getting his hair ready, so I got to watch him do that big gorgeous mane of his," Theroux quipped. "He gave me some tips. He gave me this like surf comber stuff from Oribe to put in my hair and he told me to get it and I did. We've already tipped each other a little bit."

When it comes to Porowski, Theroux has one request. "Antoni, I would like to have him cook at one point for me but he never does it," he lamented.

Despite Theroux's hope that he'd get great advice from the Fab Five, the Leftovers star has found that he's usually over-prepared when he knows the gang is coming over. But, as he told Kimmel on Monday, Porowski did work his magic in the kitchen at least once.

“That was kind of the hope that I’d get these great tips and I’d have a makeover of my house, but actually it’s the opposite,” Theroux admitted on the late-night show. “I’m usually the one doing the shopping, like, ‘Oh my god, the guys are coming over!’ Antoni made me nachos once, but that was the extent of it.”

The Spy Who Dumped Me -- which also stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon -- hits theaters on Aug. 3.

