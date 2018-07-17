Justin Theroux’s Dog Hilariously Crashes ET's 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Interview (Exclusive)

Justin Theroux certainly loves his puppies -- so much so that he even makes sure to bring them with him to press junkets!

Recently, ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Justin Theroux and his Spy Who Dumped Me co-stars while they were promoting the upcoming action comedy, and the handsome star introduced the cameras to his adopted pit bull, Kuma.

"Well, she's a sweetie," the star gushed as his cute puppy came out to chat.

Theroux, 46, couldn't have been more in love with his canine companion, and he even took to Instagram a few days earlier to share some snapshots showing Kuma asking some tough questions during a prior press day.

"Fur real, how is this even pawsible?!" Theroux captioned the hilarious photo of his huggable pit bull sitting across from him in a mock interview. "Dogged journalist Kuma hounding me by barking ruff and dograding questions at The Spy Who Dumped me press day. #sloppyjournalism #barknews! #farfetchedstory #Pupcornmovie #ughpunsihatemyself."

The actor, who adopted his precious pit bull back in June, also shared some photos to his Instagram story, giving fans a look at his candid canine conversation, which appeared to consist of hard-hitting questions about America's foreign policy under President Donald Trump, as well as chasing squirrels and cake.

Speaking with ET two days after posting the cute pics, Theroux joked that Kuma has a different interviewing style.

"Kuma asks hard-hitting political and global questions, and this is sort of more fun," Theroux said, laughing. "Kuma is just more direct. She's more sort of 60 Minutes style."

Theroux has long been a very vocal puppy enthusiast, and has frequently used his platform to act as an animal advocate and activist.

After announcing his split from Jennifer Aniston back in February, the actor finally broke his social media silence to share photos from his visit to a nonprofit group in Texas called Austin Pets Alive, to promote the no-kill shelter.

In fact, Theroux loves his furry friends so much, the star even has a massive back tattoo in remembrance of two of his late pit bulls, which he revealed during a live recording of Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness at the New York Vulture Festival in May.

Check out the video below for more on the actor's body art tribute to his beloved pups.

The Spy Who Dumped Me -- which also stars Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Sam Heughan -- hits theaters Aug. 3.

