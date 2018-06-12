Justin Theroux Adopts Adorable Pit Bull Kuma -- See the Sweet Pic!

Justin Theroux has a new four-legged friend!

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of the new lady in his life, an adorable pit bull named Kuma.

"MEET KUMA (くま) !!! 🐻," Theroux wrote alongside a photo of his new pup, whose name means bear in Japanese. "There are too many people to thank for Kuma.... @jesslee81 and William and everyone @chancetobloom You are the heroes who took Kuma from death and loved her back to life. Also @austinpetsalive for steering me towards a new adoption. And also... of course Katie and Ryan and all the pilots with @pilotsnpaws ... showing that ALL breeds can fly. Especially the ones most in need."

"PLEASE, if you follow me... check out the work ALL these people do, day in and day out... to rescue and help the voiceless. If you are looking for ANY kind of Dog or Cat... PLEASE adopt one. You can find ANY breed. Even really fancy ones in need of homes," he continued. "Don’t believe me? Think of a breed, go to petfinder.com ... and see for yourself!" he continued. "And oh yeah... thanks @petfinder for all you do too! If you can... please go to the link in my bio and see what @chancetobloom does. And please make a donation in Kuma’s name."

Theroux hasn't been short on company lately. Last month, the actor was living it up in the south of France with Emma Stone, Laura Harrier and Sienna Miller.

The Leftovers star -- who announced his split from wife Jennifer Aniston in February -- and Harrier sparked dating rumors last month when they were spotted on another beach outing, though a source told ET at the time that the actor isn't currently seeing anyone seriously.

“Justin is not in a relationship,” the source said. “He’s super social and loves meeting new people and collaborating on ideas with friends. These days he’s been spending time with friends and family -- he’s super close with his brother."

