Emma Stone Rocks a White Bikini While Swimming in France With Justin Theroux & Sienna Miller

Emma Stone is living it up with a star-studded group in the south of France!

The 29-year-old actress was spotted enjoying the surf and the Mediterranean Sea in a frilly, white bikini on Wednesday, alongside a group of famous friends.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Stone soaking up the sun with Justin Theroux -- who stars alongside Stone in her upcoming Netflix series, Maniac-- Sienna Miller, Spiderman: Homecoming star Laura Harrier, and CNN host Derek Blasberg. The stars, who all attended a Louis Vuitton fashion event in Saint-Paul-de-Vence earlier in the week, were spotted swimming in the sea and enjoying a soak in a beachfront hot tub.

The fashion event -- which followed the Cannes Film Festival -- featured an even bigger score of A-list guests, including Sophie Turner, Ruth Negga and Jennifer Connelly, among many others. Theroux is currently one of the faces of Louis Vuitton's spring campaign.

Blasberg shared a picture of the group from a beachside pool at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on his Instagram, jokingly dubbing the star-studded squad, "The first (and last) meeting of the Louis Vuitton synchronized swim team."

Theroux -- who announced his split from wife Jennifer Aniston in February -- and Harrier sparked dating rumors earlier in the week when they were spotted on another beach outing, though a source told ET at the time that the actor isn't currently seeing anyone seriously.

“Justin is not in a relationship,” the source said. “He’s super social and loves meeting new people and collaborating on ideas with friends. These days he’s been spending time with friends and family – he’s super close with his brother."

See more on Theroux's life since splitting from Aniston in the video below.

