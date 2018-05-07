Justin Theroux Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Jennifer Aniston Split at Met Gala

Justin Theroux is ready to be back in the public eye.

The 46-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday in New York City, looking handsome in a simple black suit.

The high-profile event marks Theroux's first red carpet appearance since announcing his split from Jennifer Aniston in February after two years of marriage. The actor did attend the New York City premiere after-party of A Quiet Place last month to support his pal, John Krasinski, though didn't walk the carpet at the premiere.

Theroux has attended the Met Gala before, both in 2004 and 2010. Interestingly enough, Aniston has never attended the star-studded event.

On Sunday, Theroux was snapped hanging out with Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, Rooney Mara and artist Petra Collins in NYC, catching Billy Crudup's one-man play performance in Harry Clark.

In March, a source told ET that Theroux was making time to see close pals since his split from 49-year-old Aniston.

"He's making a point to get out every day and to see friends," the source said. "He's been dining with friends regularly."

"He's trying to move on, [and] he's dealing with this breakup in a really healthy way," the source added.

