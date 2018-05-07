Selena Gomez Hangs With Justin Theroux, Paul Rudd in NYC -- See the Pic

A girl's gotta have friends!

Selena Gomez caught up with some celeb pals in New York City over the weekend, in what looks like quite the happy reunion.

The "Wolves" singer is in the Big Apple for fashion-related events (including the Met Gala, we hope!), but she made time to catch Billy Crudup's one-man play performance in Harry Clark with friends including Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux, Petra Collins and Rooney Mara.

The group was spotted greeting one another with hugs and huge smiles outside the theater in New York's West Village. Gomez wore a tan coat and a brown leather cross-body bag over blue jeans, beaming widely as she hugged The Leftovers star.

Selena Gomez greets Justin Theroux with a hug. BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Ant-Man star Rudd and Gomez appeared together in the 2016 movie The Fundamentals of Caring, while Collins directed the 25-year-old singer's edgy music video for "Fetish," and she has been friends with Theroux and his estranged wife, Jennifer Aniston, for a few years, having met through their management.

That manager, Aleen Keshishian, who manages several others in the group as well, was also present on Sunday and shared an Instagram snap of the friends together, captioning it: "#fieldtrip w/ the fam."

