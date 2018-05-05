Selena Gomez Rocks Lace Dress and Wire-Framed Glasses in NYC -- See Her Stylish Look

Selena Gomez makes the trends!

The 25-year-old "Same Old Love" singer showcased her fashion prowess at the Prada Resort 2019 fashion show in New York City on Friday. Dressed in head-to-toe Prada, Gomez arrived to the star-studded event wearing a navy floral silk frock that featured a revealing sheer lace neck and hemline. She accessorized the flirty look with black round-toe mules, a chestnut leather satchel and oversized silver wire-framed glasses that she's rocked in the past.

Her brown locks were in a tousled updo and her makeup consisted of light eyeshadow, pink blush, bold brows and a perfectly rose-colored pout.

Jared Siskin/Getty Images

While all eyes were on Gomez, Dianna Agron, Dakota Fanning, Lily Collins and Gabrielle Union all turned heads in bright and lively fashion-forward ensembles.

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Jared Siskin/Getty Images

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson, Claire Danes and Tracee Ellis Ross also gathered together during the event to take a pic.

Jared Siskin/Getty Images

As designers begin to showcase their Resort collections, Gomez continues to spearhead her latest collections with Puma and Coach.

The "Fetish" singer is also getting ready to launch a new single, "Back to You," and has been showing off her latest edgy haircuts on social media.

For more on Gomez's new funky 'do, watch the video below.

