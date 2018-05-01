Selena Gomez Announces New Song 'Back to You'

Selena Gomez has new music in the works!

The 25-year-old singer and actress took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that her new song, "Back to You" will release later this month, as part of the 13 Reasons Why season two soundtrack. Gomez serves as an executive producer on the Netflix series, after she was supposed to star in the book's film adaptation. She also contributed two songs to the season one soundtrack: a cover of Yazoo's 1982 song, "Only You" and an acoustic version of "Kill Em With Kindness."

"#BackToYou. Out May 10th, part of the @13ReasonsWhy S2 soundtrack. I’m so excited for you guys to hear it.❣️," Gomez wrote on Twitter.

#BackToYou. Out May 10th, part of the @13ReasonsWhy S2 soundtrack. I’m so excited for you guys to hear it.❣️ pic.twitter.com/BsWAQEx0RW — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 1, 2018

While Gomez sports an edgy bob in the artwork for her new song, makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared pics of the star rocking a fresh set of bangs on Instagram on Saturday. "Coming soon..." he captioned the slideshow, leading many fans to believe Gomez has yet again switched up her look.

Coming soon... A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Apr 28, 2018 at 9:27pm PDT

The former Disney star debuted a cool undercut in pics last week.

"I think she just wanted a change," Tim Dueñas of Nine Zero One salon told ET of how he ended up cutting Gomez's hair, adding that she seemed really happy with the cut.

"It's lower in the corner so that the hair still looks full when down," he explained. "It is also cut so that the grow out is less awkward."

See more on Gomez in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez's Hairstylist Explains Her New Shaved 'Do (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez Debuts New Shaved Hairdo -- See the Pics!

The Weeknd Seemingly Cries About Selena Gomez Breakup During Emotional Coachella Performance

Related Gallery