Justin Theroux Vacations In France With Actress Laura Harrier

Justin Theroux looks like he's enjoying the single life.

The handsome star was photographed in the south of France over the weekend where he soaked up some sun, showed off his washboard abs and splashed around in the crystal clear waters with actress Laura Harrier

Theroux -- who called it quits with estranged wife Jennifer Aniston in February -- was all smiles as he and the 28-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming star spent time hanging out together in the ocean on May 26.

The 46-year-old Leftovers star rocked a pair of blue-and-white swim trunks and a gold necklace while the gorgeous Harrier showed off her svelte physique in a vermillion one-piece bathing suit and a pair of round-rimmed shades.

The two spent much of their time lounging around on a floating dock in the middle of the ocean before showing off their daring side by leaping off a hanging rope ladder into the clear waters, as well as jumping off a diving board.

“Justin is not in a relationship,” a source tells ET. “He’s super social and loves meeting new people and collaborating on ideas with friends. These days he’s been spending time with friends and family – he’s super close with his brother."

While Harrier was recently in France for the Cannes Film Festival -- where she was promoting her upcoming film, BlacKkKlansman -- she and Theroux were both in the luxury vacation destination this weekend for the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2019 fashion show.

permanent vacation 🌾 #lvcruise A post shared by LAURA HARRIER (@lauraharrier) on May 27, 2018 at 5:33am PDT

The star-studded runway show was held in the small hilltop village of Saint-Paul-de-Vence, and featured a score of big name guests, including Emma Stone, Ruth Negga and Jennifer Connelly, among many others. Theroux is currently one of the faces of Louis Vuitton's spring campaign.

Since splitting from Aniston, Theroux has been making the most of his days. He's been hitting the gym, reconnecting with old friends and seemed to follow Ben Affleck's post-divorce trend of by recently showing off his massive back tattoo.

Check out the video below to see what, exactly, the ripped star has inked across his back.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Theroux Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Jennifer Aniston Split at Met Gala

Justin Theroux Still 'Heartbroken' Over Jennifer Aniston Split Despite Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

Justin Theroux Spotted Out With Model Erika Cardenas in NYC -- See the Pic

Related Gallery