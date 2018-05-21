Justin Theroux Shows Off Massive Back Tattoo Dedicated to His Deceased Dogs

Justin Theroux is honoring his beloved pets in the most permanent way.

During the live recording of Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness at the New York Vulture Festival over the weekend, an audience member asked if the former Leftovers star could explain the story behind his large back tattoo.

Naturally, Queer Eye's Van Ness prodded Theroux to take it off -- which he did, partially.

"My back tattoo? It's a whole ordeal. I can show you part of it," he said while lifting up his shirt to reveal a rather toned back and midsection. "I can't get the whole thing out."

As for the origins of the ink, Theroux explained that he got it in remembrance of his two dogs. The 46-year-old actor-writer is a known animal lover, as he broke his social media silence following his split from Jennifer Aniston earlier this year to support Austin Pets Alive, a no-kill animal shelter in Texas.

“So I had two dogs, both rescues, pitbulls, pitbull mix, and when they died, I dedicated half my back to one and half of my back to the other," he shared. "So, it's a picture of a rat, because my dog used to kill rats in Washington Square Park, which is not fun. It was horrible. She was really good at it. I mean, it's doing a service to New York also. Oh, and then a pigeon. A New York pigeon and a rat.”

The Leftovers star also shared a snap on Instagram from a makeshift photo shoot with the Queer Eye cast, joking about a new magic trick.

Theroux is looking very fit since his split from Aniston, and a source recently told ET that he's been hard at work on his physique, buffing up at an upscale New York City gym in the wake of the breakup.

"Justin has been hitting the gym hard since the split," said the source. "He's been working out for over an hour every day at Gotham Gym. Boxing is a big part of his workout routine."

Continued the source, "Not only is it great to get ripped, but it's a good way to clear his mind. He's always in a better mood after a workout."

The source explained that, while Theroux has "always been in good shape," the Mute star is now "more committed to a consistent regime" and working toward "his revenge bod."

Watch below for more on his personal life post-split:

