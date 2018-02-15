Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Split After Two Years of Marriage

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are going their separate ways.

The couple announced their split in a statement to ET on Thursday. They were married for two and a half years, and spent seven years together.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," Aniston and Theroux's statement reads. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative," the statement continues. "Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

The pair's announcement comes just days after Aniston's 49th birthday party in Malibu, California, on Sunday, which she and Theroux spent apart. The actress instead celebrated with friends like Courteney Cox, Andrea Bendewald and Leigh Kilton-Smith.

Theroux, meanwhile, was in New York City, as the two had spent much of the last several months apart working on separate projects. The actor filmed The Spy Who Dumped Me in Budapest, while Aniston just signed on to film a new Apple TV series with Reese Witherspoon.

The couple, who first met on the Hawaii set of 2008's Tropic Thunder, started dating in 2011, and married in a super-secret ceremony in August 2015. Theroux and Aniston didn't shy away from gushing about each other in interviews, however, and recently showed off their luxe L.A. home (where they tied the knot) in Architectural Digest.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Opens Up Like Never Before About Her Engagement and Marriage to Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Share Glimpse Inside the L.A. Home Where They Got Married

Jennifer Aniston Celebrates 49th Birthday With Courteney Cox and Her Closest Friends in Malibu