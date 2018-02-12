Jennifer Aniston Celebrates 49th Birthday With Courteney Cox and Her Closest Friends in Malibu

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 49th birthday with some very special friends.

The actress enjoyed some low-key b-day festivities on Monday at the Malibu estate of her former Friends co-star Courteney Cox. Aniston rang in her birthday surrounded by her closest gal pals, who all posed together for a photo commemorating the happy occasion.

"#happybirthday to my sister from another mother #jenniferaniston [love] u so much!" Aniston's manager, Aleen Keshishian, captioned the snapshot. Actress Mandy Ingber shared the same photo, writing, "Thanks @aleenkeshishian for posting this shot of these incredible women. We love our Jen. Magical Malibu day!"

Actress Andrea Bendewald, who was among the small group of women who attended the birthday party, celebrated Aniston's special day with a throwback photo from their early days as actresses.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, twin from another mother, soul sister of the ages. Friends since we were 14 and still growing and learning together," she wrote. "You make the world a better place and life so much more enjoyable and a fun ride. Grateful for you everyday and in every way. #bestfriend #forever."

On Saturday, Aniston attended Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday bash, which was a lightly more extravagant affair. The star-studded guest list included Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Munn, Jennifer Lopez, and many other big stars.

For more on the talk show host's huge b-day celebration, check out the video below.

