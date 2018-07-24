Justin Theroux Recalls How He Befriended the 'Queer Eye' Guys by Slipping Into Their DMs

The Fab Six!

Justin Theroux opened up about his budding friendship with several members of Netflix’s Queer Eye, including Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski, during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“They’ve sort of included me in their little wolf pack,” the 46-year-old actor-writer shared after calling referring to the reality stars as “Johnny” and “Tanny.”

Theroux also revealed that he was an admirer of the Queer Eye guys before even meeting them.

“I was a big fan of the first season and kind of binged it. I did one of those things that I’ve never done before in my life," he sahred. "I was with some friends, it was Easter. And I was like, I’m just gonna DM them because I saw in [Jonathan's] Stories that he was in New York."

Naturally, Van Ness immediately saw the message and rushed over to hang out with the Leftovers star. The best part of this story is the “friends” Theroux was with were likely Paul Rudd and his wife, Julie Yaeger, whom Theroux was spotted out in New York City with on Easter Sunday.

“Now it’s sort of become this thing whenever they’re in town,” Theroux said of meeting up with the Netflix stars.

Despite their friendship, Jennifer Aniston's ex noted that he hasn’t received any lifestyle advice from the Queer Eye crew.

“That was kind of the hope that I’d get these great tips and I’d have a makeover of my house, but actually it’s the opposite,” Theroux admitted. “I’m usually the one doing the shopping, like, ‘Oh my god, the guys are coming over!’ Antoni made me nachos once, but that was the extent of it.”

Theroux also shared that he made Van Ness a crop top during PRIDE week, but it didn’t go quite as planned. “We didn’t have beads at the bottom that weighed it down, so it just looked like curly fries,” Theroux quipped of the tassels on the shirt.

🌈 👁 guyzzz #magic A post shared by @ justintheroux on May 20, 2018 at 9:59am PDT

Theroux also had some fun with the guys during one wild night at home.

“It became clear that at least Tanny and Jonathan did not know what a vagina looked like. I thought that was kind of a teachable moment,” the Spy Who Dumped Me star quipped. “I got very excited. I went upstairs and I got art supplies and I said, ‘We’re going to all draw vaginas,’ because I was dying to know what in their brain that looked like.”

Though the late-night show blurred the images out, Kimmel did describe one of the drawings as looking more like a “bat” than the female anatomy.

Theroux has been pretty public with his new friendship. Back in May, he posted a pic with the Queer Eye stars to Instagram and that same month recorded a live episode of Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.

