‘Queer Eye’ Renewed for Season 3 Following 2018 Emmy Nominations

There’s no stopping the Fab Five!

On Friday, Netflix announced that Queer Eye was renewed for a third season, with the co-hosts Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion) headed to Kansas City, Missouri.

Production on the all-new, eight-episode season begins on July 16, with a debut on Netflix slated for 2019.

The news comes after the celebrated reboot was nominated for four Emmys, including Structured Reality Program, Casting, Picture Editing and Cinematography categories.

“I’m so honored to just be nominated,” Van Ness told ET shortly after the nominations were announced. “And to be able to have this platform to be visible for other people that see themselves in me, and identify with me in any way. And not just with me, but also Antoni, Tan, Bobby and Karamo, and everyone that's made Queer Eye a reality. To be recognized at all, we've already won.”

The reboot’s success comes 14 years after the original series, then titled Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, won a 2004 Emmy for Outstanding Reality Program. While the show proved to be a cultural phenomenon then, Van Ness had “no idea” how the new version would land -- or how quickly it would become part of the zeitgeist in two short seasons.

"Having the original cast's support and their blessing has been amazing," he said.

“The show is breaking down barriers through the stereotypes; we get to see [the Fab Five] as more than just the little gay boxes that everyone wants to put them in,” creator and executive producer David Collins told ET about the significance of the show ahead of the reboot’s premiere, with France adding of Netflix’s global reach: “This gives us an opportunity to help educate the world about who we are, that we are very much multiracial and multifaceted. We represent every community, we are every man.”

