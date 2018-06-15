'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown Is Ready to Upstage the Royal Wedding With His Own Nuptials (Exclusive)

Karamo Brown is not holding back when it comes to his wedding!

The Queer Eye culture expert recently proposed to his longtime boyfriend, Ian Jordan, and is ready to outdo Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials.

"I want a big wedding. You think the royals did it [big]," the 37-year-old reality star told ET's Courtney Tezeno in New York earlier this week. "Meghan Markle ain't go have nothing on this event."

Jokingly admitting that he is a "groomzilla," Brown says that he's "been planning this wedding before I even got engaged."

"I literally have so much that I've been doing that I'm excited about," he excitedly shared. "But I'm a groomzilla because I want everyone to have a good time. So it's really not about me. It's about my partner. It's about our families, our friends. I want them to say, 'Wow, this is the best time we ever had to connect, let loose and just enjoy ourselves.'"

The couple already have a date set, but are keeping it private for the time being. Brown, however, did reveal that they rented out the Merv Griffin estate in Palm Springs and it will be in the fall.

The guest list, naturally, includes the rest of the Fab Five guys, but he's also been making a lot of new famous friends who might be in attendance.

"Jonathan [Van Ness] keeps telling me, I told him, ‘I want you to be my best man’ and he’s like, ‘No, I wanna be your ring bearer. Your little ring girl.’ And I'm like, 'Honey, you can be my ring girl,'" Brown joked. "It's funny, because with the success of Queer Eye, I’m getting all these new friends who are celebrities who are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to come to your wedding’ and I’m like, 'Yeah, of course.' But then I was like, I guess auntie so and so gotta go. No, but we’re going to find room for everyone because I want a big wedding."

There is one celeb in particular that Brown would love to have on his special day.

"Listen, RuPaul, we have never met. You have influenced me since I was 12 years old when you had your talk show back in the day on VH1," Brown passionately said. "I would love for you to join me at my wedding. I want you right next to me. I will kick my best friend out of the way if RuPaul wants to stand next to me as my best man. Just an invitation."

ET was present for Brown's emotional proposal last month. "You are the funniest man I know, the kindest man, my biggest cheerleader," he emotionally said to Jordan at his surprise birthday party-turned-engagement. "You made me feel like I could do anything."

Watch the emotional moment in the video below.

