A slew of celebrities will gather together at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday, but before they make their way onto the star-studded red carpet, Chrissy Metz is giving ET an exclusive sneak peek at what it's like to get ready for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The This Is Us star invited only ET to her hotel in downtown Los Angeles, where we watched her get all glammed up and gorgeous before the big night out. When we met up with her around 9 a.m. PT, the music was already blaring, and she told us that her glam squad is actually made up of her bestie, Donnie, and pals Mark on hair and MOTOKO on makeup.

" I woke up at like 7 a.m.," Metz, 37, told ET's Nischelle Turner. "Now, did I get out of bed at 7? No. However, I did wake up!"

"It's really fun. It's my second Emmys," she continued. "It's like the wedding that you don't need a husband for."

Metz then showed us the dress she'll be wearing on the red carpet -- a stunning, green number by John Paul Ataker, which she is planning to pair with vintage jewels.

"I was like, 'OK, I am going to do something different, something I have never done before,'" she said of her gown. "I am excited about it, and I am excited about the accessories and of course, the jewelry."

"I am so grateful," she added. "Especially being a plus size woman and feeling confident... so many women reach out to me and are like, 'How do you do it?' I am like, 'You put the jewelry on, you put the dress on and you go!'"

The actress said, however, that beauty really is "an inside job," something you have to "work on first."

"All of this is just like the cherry on top," she explained. "Beauty doesn't have a size -- it really is about how you feel."

For her beauty look, Metz is playing up her beautiful blue eyes, and having fun with her hairdo this year.

"I follow her all the way into the car, spraying her before she even gets in," Metz's hairdresser revealed, while her makeup artist teased that her lip color will remain a "secret" until she hits the carpet.

As Metz patiently sat in a chair, getting her hair and makeup done for about two hours, she passed the time by texting with her This Is Us co-stars.

"We have already been texting each other this morning for sure," she revealed. "It's, you know, 'We'll see you guys soon. Can't wait to see everybody.' We saw each other through the parties this weekend and it's always like 'love' and 'good morning' and 'it's gonna be great.' [We're] excited to see each other."

"[Our friendship] is real," she added. "I mean, they're the most special people."

And while Metz is obviously excited to see her onscreen pals, she told us her real date tonight is her sister, Monica, who she flew out for the ceremony.

"It's really special" she gushed. "To even be here, to invite somebody who has been so instrumental in my sort of courage and commitment to an actress, main actress and who would literally listen to me cry on the phone, 'I don't know what I'm gonna do. I should come home.' And she's like, 'No, no, no. You stay there and you stay the course.'"

"It's nice to have her," Metz added. "I mean, she's nervous as heck. Don't tell her I said that, but she's also really excited to get to see everybody. She's really excited and it's really special to have her."

Over the weekend, ET also caught up with Metz's This Is Us co-star Justin Hartley at Entertainment Weekly's 2018 Pre-Emmy Party, where he opened up what fans can expect from his character, Kevin Pearson, in season three.

"Well he's fresh from that. He's in recovery," Hartley said, referencing Kevin's battle with addiction and the struggles he's faced ever since he lost his father. "He’s in remission but he's barely there. I think he's got one foot in the door, but the other one's on a banana peel, maybe."

Hear more highlights from the interview in the video below.

