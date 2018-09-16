Will Kevin survive all the turmoil in his life on This Is Us?

ET’s Katie Krause caught up with the actor behind the character, Justin Hartley, at Entertainment Weekly’s 2018 Pre-Emmy Party on Saturday to chat about what fans can expect to see in season three, and if he’s got what it takes to make it through his battle with addiction and grieving the loss of his father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

“Well he’s fresh from that. He’s in recovery,” Hartley said. “He’s in remission but he’s barely there. I think he’s got one foot in the door, but the other one’s on a banana peel, maybe.”

The 41-year-old actor added that his on-screen alter ego's demons concern him, including whether or not he'll survive and make it through all the ups and downs. On the popular drama, fans have seen his co-star Sterling K. Brown's character Randall aged in the future, but not Kevin.

" ... Because on our show you never know, you might not live," he acknowledged, before answering "Yes!" when asked if he's worried about Kevin dying.

“I’m not going to -- listen, I’m not too cool for school. I’m going to tell you the truth, I mean, 'worry' is a strong word," he further explained. "I don’t worry about it but I do think about it when people bring it up. [Kevin] was on very thin ice there last season so we’ll see what happens.”

Hartley also teased that there will be a This Is Us cast surprise at the Emmys!

“I can tell you that I know what it is. I can tell you that it’s very, very, very cool!” he said. “Very well-deserved. It’s special, it’s going to be fun, and I think everyone will enjoy it, but I think especially -- internally -- we’ll enjoy it as a cast. It’s amazing! It’s awesome!”

"I think it’s going to make people stand up and cheer," he added. "It involves the entire cast because we’re so close."

Guess we’ll have to wait for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards to air on Monday (at 5 p.m. PST) to find out what exactly he’s talking about!



Get more TV news in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

'This Is Us' Shows Off First Season 3 Footage and It'll Make You Feel All the Emotions

'This Is Us' Promotes Lyric Ross to Series Regular

'This Is Us': Go Behind the Scenes at the Cast's Photo Shoot With Annie Leibovitz

Related Gallery