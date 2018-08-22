The Pearson clan is ready for their close-up!

Renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz paid a visit to the set of This Is Us, where she captured the beloved TV family while at their cabin.

In the photos, fans are treated to a peek at Mandy Moore’s photo shoot with the famed photographer, as well as images of Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley all posing at the rustic setting.

It’s striking to see father Jack beside the adult versions of Kevin and Kate. It’s also pretty special to see Ventimiglia pose alongside Brown. As fans know, they have only shared one scene together – on season one.

Although the 68-year-old photographer is better known for photographing rock stars and heads of state, she has some experience shooting a TV cast, having captured James Gandolfini and the rest of the actors who brought HBO’s The Sopranos to life in 2005.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

It turns out Leibovitz is quite the fan of the hit show, which is partially why she agreed to the shoot.

“It was a bucket list thing, for sure," Moore said of working with her. "It’s pretty humbling to think she’s watched every episode of our show.”

These striking new photos arrive just one day after ET paid a visit to the set of the time-hopping drama to learn how the makeup and wardrobe department help the actors jump so effortlessly.

“In the second episode of the first season, it was scripted that Jack was clean-shaven but eight years older, and I said, ‘Maybe I should be wearing a mustache.’” Ventimiglia explained to ET’s Keltie Knight at a This Is Us Emmys celebration event last week. “We shaved half of my face and we get a, ‘Wait! Wait! Wait! Wait!’ [from production.]”

Fans of the show will remember the drama that surrounded the character’s facial hair in the early days of the show – often referred to as “beard-gate.”

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Also, Zoey Hay, head of the show’s makeup department, revealed that it takes nearly three and a half hours to convincingly make Moore appear to be 68 years old on the present-day portion of the show. And Moore actually helps!

“She has to blow dry [the prosthetics] for us,” Hay explained. “She's switching her position all the time and she's a real trouper. It's a lot. It's a lot to go through that process.“

This Is Us returns for a third season Sept. 25.

Get more TV news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'This Is Us': 6 Behind-the-Scenes Secrets to Creating the Pearsons' Past and Present Looks!

Watch 'This Is Us' Cast Adorably React to Their Old Headshots! (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore Dishes on Young Rebecca's 'This Is Us' Style (Exclusive)

Related Gallery