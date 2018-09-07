This Is Us is treating us with the first official footage from season three.

In a brand new video released Friday, NBC's hit family drama is offering an early glimpse at what awaits the Pearson family when the season kicks off in a little over two weeks with stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson sharing insights on their characters' upcoming journeys.

"These are not heightened stories, these are stories that tap into what's happening so intimately in people's lives," Ventimiglia says of season three. "The audience tuning in, week in and week out, and really looking forward to an episode, that's exciting. That's really, really exciting."

Here's what the new season of This Is Us promises to answer in the year's early episodes.

1. You'll see Jack and Rebecca's first date. If you ever wondered what happened after Jack first laid eyes on Rebecca that night she performed "Moonshadow"? You'll get to see exactly what went down, and it's too adorable for words. "I met the girl," Jack excitedly tells his pal -- emphasis on "the girl." "You kind of go back to the past for Jack and Rebecca before the Big Three," Ventimiglia teases. "Sort of at the very beginning of their courtship, picking up from the night they first met and how they spent the rest of that evening," Moore adds.

2. Kate wants to start a family, but it will be a rocky road. "Tob? Let's make a baby," Kate introduces the idea to her husband following their wedding day. As Metz and Sullivan explain, however, Kate and Toby's path to getting pregnant won't be as easy as they hoped -- and could very much be the cause of Toby's depression, revealed in the sophomore finale. "It's not going to be as easy as they thought," Metz says.

3. Jack's Vietnam days will be explored. Though we don't see much with young Jack in his Vietnam War days, there is brief footage of him in his Army fatigues running out of a helicopter. "And understanding truly what happened there," Ventimiglia hints. We'll likely see Jack interacting with his younger brother, Nicky (Michael Angarano), during this time of his life.

4. Kevin and Zoe's new romance may be a problem (for Beth). At Kate and Toby's wedding, Kevin met Beth's cousin, Zoe, and it's clear from the sophomore finale that they're in some sort of a romantic relationship, as they're seen flying to Vietnam together. When season three kicks off, Beth outs their relationship ("You two are knockin' boots") -- and may take issue with it. "There's also a question of how Beth's going to handle that," Hartley says, as we see Beth sitting them down separately to have the talk.

5. The "her" will be revealed in time. One looming mystery from the last season finale is the identity of who the "her" is that future Randall references to a grown-up Tess, when he says "it's time to go see her." "At some point in time in the season, I can tell you that the 'her' that is addressed in the future will be illuminated," Brown says.

6. Deja's future with the Pearsons is in limbo. With Lyric Ross promoted to series regular for season three, there will likely be more screen time for Deja, and after she smashed the car window in the finale, her standing with Randall and Beth is murky at best. "Will she become a part of our family? Will she not be a part of our family?" Brown asks, with Watson adding, "Her beating up the car is not great, so there is having to manage that and handle that."

Get your first look at season three below.

This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'This Is Us' Promotes Lyric Ross to Series Regular

'This Is Us': 6 Behind-the-Scenes Secrets to Creating the Pearsons' Past and Present Looks!

'This Is Us' Casts Jack's Younger Brother Nicky for Season 3