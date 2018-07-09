Chrissy Metz Has 'First Day of School' Excitement Over Returning to Work on 'This Is Us'

Chrissy Metz is eagerly awaiting the start of the new season.

The 37-year-old actress shared an old behind-the-scenes photo from the set of This Is Us on Monday, just one day before production on season three officially kicks off in Los Angeles, California.

"Tomorrow we officially start shooting season three of @nbcthisisus! Y’all, it feels like the night before the first day of school!" Metz excitedly wrote opposite a shot of her sun-kissed hair taken from Kate and Toby's wedding in the season two finale.

Metz also took the moment to reminisce about her This Is Us family and the unforgettable run they've had thus far, writing, "It’s difficult to put into a post what this show and the special humans who make it possible mean to me. I am flooded with emotion and gratitude for each one of you who are as excited as we are to share these new chapters together!"

Metz wasn't the only cast member gearing up to go back to work. Young actress Faithe Herman, who plays Randall and Beth's youngest daughter Annie, also took to Instagram to count down till Tuesday, sharing a poignant quote.

"'Life's a series of tiny miracles. Notice them.' ~ unknown 🌹have a beautiful week everyone 💜 excited to get back to work this week #ThisIsUs," Herman wrote.

A few weeks ago, Metz shared a tease of what awaits the Pearson family in the new season, posting photos of her reaction to the script of the drama's anticipated premiere episode, which was written by co-showrunners Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, and will be directed by Ken Olin.

"Just read our season 3 premiere episode on the flight home... The flight attendant asked if I was okay... still not sure," Metz wrote alongside a GIF of a kid looking distraught and the word "Feelings."

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

