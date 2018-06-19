‘This Is Us’ Announces Season 3 Premiere Date

Stock up on those Kleenex!

“Tissue Tuesdays” will recommence in the fall as NBC's tearjerker series, This Is Us, kicks off its third season on Sept. 25.

The announcement was made on the show’s official Instagram account, with a video showing a calendar marked with Jack’s birthday on Aug. 31 and the show’s return on Sep. 25.

Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, also shared the video, along with the caption: “#TissueTuesdays return September 25th at 9pm! See you soon ❤️ #ThisIsUs.”

In May, Moore indicated that parts of the show’s series finale may have already been filmed.

“Maybe parts of the ending have been shot!” she told ET.

Moore added she’s glad that show creator Dan Fogelman had thought out the storylines enough to envision how each character's arc might conclude.

“It gives me solace to at least know that Dan knows how the show is going to end,” the 34-year-old actress said. “He’s not flying by the seat of his pants, you know? Like, there is sort of a through line and a punctuation point and he knows how it all comes together.”

See more on This Is Us below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Emmys 2018: For Justin Hartley, Patience Is Paying Off on ‘This Is Us’

EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Moore Reveals They've Already Shot ‘Parts’ of the ‘This Is Us’ Series Finale

EXCLUSIVE: Milo Ventimiglia Reacts to Oliver Hudson Missing His Jack Audition For 'This Is Us'

Related Gallery