'This Is Us' Cast Teases Tear-Filled Season 3 Premiere: 'Not for the Faint of Heart'

The This Is Us cast is gearing up for season three.

Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz shared teases earlier this week for what awaits the Pearson family -- and fans -- in the new season, posting photos of their reactions to the script of the hit family drama's anticipated premiere. From the looks of it, we're in for a tear-filled adventure when the new episodes kick off.

"Reading the first episode of #ThisIsUs season 3, followed by #QueerEye is NOT for the faint of heart," Moore, 34, cryptically wrote on her Instagram stories of two selfies on a plane looking emotionally drained and with red, puffy eyes.

Metz, who was coincidentally also on a plane, shared an Instagram story of her reaction to the script after reading it on the flight.

"Just read our season 3 premiere episode on the flight home... The flight attendant asked if I was okay... still not sure," the 37-year-old actress wrote on a production photo of her and co-star Chris Sullivan singing. Metz also included a GIF of a young kid looking distraught and the word "Feelings."

As revealed by a crew member, the premiere episode was written by co-showrunners Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, and will be directed by Ken Olin. The title of the episode was redacted.

Back in May, Moore hinted to ET that parts of the This Is Us series finale may have already been filmed, even though there has been no indication as to when the show will end. “I don’t know!” Moore teased. “Maybe parts of the ending have been shot."

Though parts of it may have been filmed, she assured that the series finale is still “a ways off,” adding that the cast knows “there’s a finite amount of time that the show will exist.”

Moore revealed that she and her castmates are ready to get back to work on season three, which they'll start filming in July.

“We were just standing back in the green room, and Dan started telling Chrissy and Sully [Chris Sullivan] and Milo [Ventimiglia] and I a little detail about season three and we are all like, ‘What?!’” she recalled at the time. “We want to know everything too and we are so excited, but the sit down, sort of walking through what happens throughout the course of this season probably won’t happen until a couple of weeks from now when we are closer to shooting.”

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

