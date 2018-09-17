2018 Emmys: See the Red Carpet Arrivals!

The stars have arrived at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards!

From gorgeous gowns, elegant ensembles and stylish suits, Hollywood's finest dressed to impress for the 2018 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday.

All eyes were on the stunning Kristen Bell, looking ravishing in a sleek white long-sleeve dress, while ET's Keltie Knight turned heads in a showstopping white tiered frock with jewel detailing and a plunging neckline.

Then there was Westworld star Angela Sarafyan, who did not disappoint in a dramatic black ballgown with sequins.

Click through the gallery below to see all the red carpet arrivals!

