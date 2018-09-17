It's TV's biggest night -- and ET is here to live blog the whole thing!

Tonight's Emmy Awards features two Saturday Night Live stars as the hosts (Weekend Update co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che), who promised ET 15 costume changes; dozens of A-list presenters to hand out trophies (Tina Fey! Constance Wu! The Queer Eye guys!); double-digit nominations for the likes of Game of Thrones and Westworld, Atlanta and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; and endless opportunities for surprises and first-time winners. (If you want to see how we fare with our predictions for who will win the night's major awards, keep track here.)

Meanwhile, from the red carpet to the main stage to all of the biggest moments backstage, ET has you covered with a minute-by-minute breakdown of 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards:

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Image

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Image

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

2018 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

Chrissy Metz Gets Ready for the Emmys With ET -- While Texting Her 'This Is Us' Co-Stars (Exclusive)

Emmy First-Timers 2018 (Exclusive): Ricky Martin, Issa Rae, Jimmi Simpson, Yvonne Strahovski and More