2018 Emmys: Betty White Gets a Standing Ovation: 'You're Still Putting Up With Me!' (Live Updates)
It's TV's biggest night -- and ET is here to live blog the whole thing!
Tonight's Emmy Awards features two Saturday Night Live stars as the hosts (Weekend Update co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che), who promised ET 15 costume changes; dozens of A-list presenters to hand out trophies (Tina Fey! Constance Wu! The Queer Eye guys!); double-digit nominations for the likes of Game of Thrones and Westworld, Atlanta and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; and endless opportunities for surprises and first-time winners. (If you want to see how we fare with our predictions for who will win the night's major awards, keep track here.)
Meanwhile, from the red carpet to the main stage to all of the biggest moments backstage, ET has you covered with a minute-by-minute breakdown of 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards:
Darren Criss Is Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie6:16 PM:
Darren Criss got a standing ovation from the cast of Queer Eye as he took to the stage to accept the Best Actor in a Limited Series award for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. "You guys are witnessing the most extraordinary moment of my life," he said after accepting the trophy from Larry David and Rachel Brosnahan and Larry David. He saved thanking his fiancée for last, saying, "To my darling Mia, you roll the windows down and pump the music up in my life.
Regina King Is Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie6:06 PM:
RuPaul and Leslie Jones were thrilled to present the American Crime star with her award, even though King told the crowd that she was panicking moments earlier after getting lipstick on her stunning lime green gown. “Thank you! This is amazing, I wanna curse right now,” King joked, before throwing a thank you to Jesus, as Che suggested during his monologue.
Betty White Honored as an Emmys Legend6:09 PM:
Betty White is a legend, and at tonight's Emmys, she was treated as such. After a delightful introduction from Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon (the latter joked, "At 96 years old, she still thinks about all those Emmys she didn't win. And she's still bitter."), White took the stage to a standing ovation. "I'm just going to quit while I'm ahead," White joked and pretend to walk offstage. "It's incredible that I'm still in this business and you're still putting up with me."
Black Mirror’s 'USS Callister'Wins Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special6:00 PM:
Bob Odenkirk and Aidy Bryant hilariously introduced Black Mirror’s latest Emmy win with some outstanding awards show patter, before presenting the award to William Bridges and Charlie Brooker. “What a delightful but horrifyingly out-of-body experience this is!” laughed Brooker, before paying tribute to Star Trek and The Twilight Zone as the series that inspired the winning episode “USS Callister.”
Jeff Daniels Is Best Supporting Actor in Limited Series or Movie5:55 PM:
Constance Wu and Kit Harrington passed off the trophy to Godless's Jeff Daniels, who along with his cast and crew, wife and family, thanked "the man who trained me on a horse" and his horse wrangler. "Little tip for you young actors, when they call and ask if you can ride a horse, don't die!" he grinned. "Finally, I'd like to thank my horse, Apollo. He was Jeff Bridge's horse on True Grit and I felt he was making unfair comparisons. Three times he threw me off the horse, the third time he broke my wrist.
Merritt Wever Is Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie5:50 PM:
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend paired up to present the award to Wever, whose speech was slightly longer than her 11-word walk-off when she won for Nurse Jackie back in 2013. “I really hope that you don’t mistake my fear right now for a lack of gratitude,” the actress told the crowd, before paying tribute to her Godless character: “Thank you for making space for me, and for Mary Agnes.”
Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen Are the Hapless Emmy Experts5:45 PM:
The Forever co-stars teamed up as the “Emmy experts” in recurring segments throughout the show. The only problem was, they didn’t really know anything about the Emmys at all. When Jost and Che asked for some facts about the Emmy statuette, the pair offered, “Well, it has a top. And it has a bottom.” Cue everyone calling for these two to host next year.
Bill Hader Is Best Actor in a Comedy Series5:41 PM:
Barry star and executive producer Bill Hader followed in co-star Henry Winkler’s footsteps when he took home the trophy for his starring turn in the dark HBO comedy. But Hader’s humble speech paid tribute to the show’s supporting cast and his early roots at the Second City theater. “I was taught to make other people look good, so what I did was I hired a bunch of really great actors that made me look good.”
Rachel Brosnahan Is Best Actress in a Comedy Series5:38 PM:
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's streak continues! Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett Wakanda Forever-ed each other before announcing Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan, as the winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. "One of the most important ways we can find and use our voices is to vote," she concluded her speech. "Vote and show up and bring a friend to the polls!"
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Has a Major Emmys Moment5:30 PM:
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg introduced the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series category with a bit in which Oh ripped the envelope in half, to which Samberg exclaimed, "Why'd you rip the envelope?" "I was in the moment!" she replied. "The winner is La La Land!"
The award went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Amy Sherman-Palladino, who had just left the stage after collecting the comedy writing award and returned (with jazz hands!) to quip, "My panic room is going to be so pretty!"
Alex Borstein Is Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series5:24 PM:
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borenstein -- who received the award from Tracy Morgan and Jimmy Kimmel -- stole the show before she'd even made it to the stage with a delightful outfit reveal as she got out of her seat. "I went without a bra!" she exclaimed from the stage, then used her "platform" to beg other women to not pee on the seat in public bathrooms.
Henry Winkler Is Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series5:17 PM:
Two of our most serious actors -- The Crown's Claire Foy and Matt Smith -- were on hand to award Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series to Barry's Henry Winkler. "I wrote this 43 years ago," he began, before thanking his cast and crew and his kids: "You can go to bed now. Daddy won!"
The Opening Monologue Gets the 'Monday Night Live' Treatment5:15 PM:
In their opening monologue, Colin Jost and Michael Che touched on all of the topics you'd expect, from hit series like This Is Us ("The next season explores Jack's experiences in Vietnam,"Jost joked, "which will answer viewers who wrote in and said, Sadder please.") and The Handmaid's Tale ("It's Roots for white women," Che quipped) to Roseanne ("Roseanne was canceled by herself, but then picked up by White Nationalists."). Somewhere in there, Chrissy Teigen continued being an awards show gift when the camera cut to her and she shrunk away following a joke about cops and the BET Awards.
The Emmys Sing About Solving All of Hollywood's Problems5:05 PM:
The show kicked off with a kicky song-and-dance number from Kate McKinnon and Keenan Thompson about how this year boasts the most diverse group of nominees in Emmys history. "Yes, indeed-y! One step closer to a Black Sheldon," Thompson joked. "I'm going to say it, We solved it!"
"So, diversity is not a problem in Hollywood anymore?" McKinnon replied.
Thus kicked off the musical number that featured Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Ricky Martin, RuPaul and John Legend and touched on diversity ("There's room for all the voices, but mostly Shonda Rhimes") and the #MeToo movement ("Pat yourself on the back...but don't touch your neighbor!") and, of course, some shade for Roseanne.
EGOT and Tiegen-gate4:41 PM:
Chrissy Teigen dropped a bombshell ahead of the Emmys -- announcing on Twitter that her last name is actually pronounced Tie-gen, not Tee-gen -- but had to skip out on interviews on the gold carpet due to losing her voice. (Instead, she blew kisses to those shouting the correct pronunciation of her surname.) Hubby John Legend, meanwhile, continued his celebration after EGOT-ing last weekend, telling ET, "It's a very special group of people to belong to...I never set out to do it."
Tiffany and the Technicolor Dreamcoat4:22 PM:
No one makes an entrance quite like Tiffany Haddish, and it doesn't hurt that she is donning one of the most colorful dresses of the night. The custom Prabal Gurung gown is colored in honor of the Eritrean flag, but she joked to ET that it reminds her of that "parachute in first grade." As for the first thing she'll do after she takes the dress off: "Drop a deuce!" Haddish exclaimed. "Because pretty girls take poops."
Roll Out the Red Carpet4:00 PM:
We're well into the Emmys gold carpet and ET's own Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier have chatted with some of the biggest stars of the night: Ricky Martin reflected on his first Emmy nomination and the 20 year anniversary of "Livin' La Vida Loca," Justin Timberlake gushed over how proud he is of Jessica Biel and -- of course -- we talked happy crying with the cast of This Is Us. Click to ETonline.com for all of the interviews.
Related Gallery
RELATED CONTENT:
2018 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List
Chrissy Metz Gets Ready for the Emmys With ET -- While Texting Her 'This Is Us' Co-Stars (Exclusive)
Emmy First-Timers 2018 (Exclusive): Ricky Martin, Issa Rae, Jimmi Simpson, Yvonne Strahovski and More