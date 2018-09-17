2018 Emmys: The Complete Winners List
The 2018 Emmys are offically here.
The event kicked off from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Monday, in a star-studded show hosted by Saturday Night Live's Michael Che and Colin Jost. SNL was nominated for 21 awards this year, but wasn't the most nominated of the night.
Leading the nominations this year was Game of Thrones, which returned to the awards show with an impressive 22 nods after missing out on the 2017 Emmys. Thrones was closely followed by Westworld and The Handmaid's Tale, while Atlanta, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry were standouts on the comedy side.
Check back to see which of your favorites won big.
Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger things
This Is Us
Westworld
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Television Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Lead Actor, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress, Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Lead Actor, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Lead Actress, Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Lead Actor, TV Movie/Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Lead Actress, TV Movie/Limited Series
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Oder True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Supporting Actor, Drama
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Supporting Actress, Drama
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Supporting Actor, TV Movie/Limited Series
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Supporting Actress, TV Movie/Limited Series
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Writing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Stefani Robinson, Atlanta
Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Barry
Liz Sarnoff, Barry
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley
Directing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Hiro Murai, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory
Jesse Peretz, GLOW
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama
Kevin McManus, Matthew McManus, American Vandal
Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Scott Frank, Godless
David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose
David Lynch, Mark Frost, Twin Peaks
William Bridges, Charlie Brooker, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Scott Frank, Godless
David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower
Barry Levinson, Paterno
Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose
David Lynch, Twin Peaks
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Reality Competition
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards airs live, starting at 5 p.m. PT on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
2018 Emmys: How to Watch, Who's Presenting and Everything Else You Need to Know
Emmys 2018: John Legend, Samira Wiley and Other Notable First-Timer Winners
Emmys 2018: What to Watch for at the 70th Annual Awards Show