Good luck topping this one, gentleman!

Glenn Weiss won the Emmy for Outstanding Director for a Variety Special for the Oscars, but he won even bigger when he proposed to his girlfriend on stage mid-speech.

It started off standard enough, with Weiss thanking crew and his recently departed mom.

"The person most proud at this moment would be my mom, and she passed away just two weeks ago. Part of my heart is broken, I don't think it will ever be repaired, but she's in me, and she always will be," he said.

But then, as the thanks continued, it took a turn for the romantic as he addressed his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

"Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things and she adored my girlfriend, Jan. Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. And Mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine."

Then he shocked everyone.

"You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife," he said to her, after which the crowd immediately went wild. The overwhelmed Svendsen walked up to the stage, cheered on by TV's biggest stars.

NBC

When Svendsen made it to the stage, Weiss offered her a ring. "This is the ring that my dad put on my mom's finger 67 years ago," he told her as she gasped out an "Oh my god."

He added a little joke, "To my brothers and sisters, I didn't swipe it. Dad knows I have it, OK?"

"Jan, I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?" he asked, and got down on one knee.

NBC

NBC

NBC

Svendsen nodded a hearty yes, and Weiss offered a final "thank you to the Academy!"

Congrats times two!

