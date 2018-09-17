The 2018 Emmys are officially here.

The event kicked off from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Monday, in a star-studded show hosted by Saturday Night Live's Michael Che and Colin Jost. SNL was nominated for 21 awards this year, but wasn't the most nominated of the night.

Leading the nominations this year was Game of Thrones, which returned to the awards show with an impressive 22 nods after missing out on the 2017 Emmys. Thrones was closely followed by Westworld and The Handmaid's Tale, while Atlanta, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry were standouts on the comedy side.

Check back to see which of your favorites won big.

Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger things

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Lead Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress, Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead Actress, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan,The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Lead Actor, TV Movie/Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Lead Actress, TV Movie/Limited Series

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Oder True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King,Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Supporting Actor, Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage,Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Supporting Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler,Barry

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Alex Borstein,The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Supporting Actor, TV Movie/Limited Series

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Supporting Actress, TV Movie/Limited Series

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever, Godless

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Stefani Robinson, Atlanta

Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Barry

Liz Sarnoff, Barry

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley

Writing for a Drama Series

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, The Americans

Peter Morgan, The Crown

D.B. Weiss, Game Of Thrones

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Hiro Murai, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory

Jesse Peretz, GLOW

Amy Sherman-Palladino,The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley

Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry, The Crown

Alan Taylor, Game Of Throne

Jeremy Podeswa, Game of Thrones

Kari Skogland, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Daniel Sackheim, Ozark

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

Kevin McManus, Matthew McManus, American Vandal

Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Scott Frank, Godless

David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose

David Lynch, Mark Frost, Twin Peaks

William Bridges, Charlie Brooker, USS Callister (Black Mirror)



Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Ryan Murphy,The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Scott Frank, Godless

David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower

Barry Levinson, Paterno

Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose

David Lynch, Twin Peaks

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Directing for a Variety Series

Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Michael Bonfiglio, Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld

Glenn Weiss, The Oscars

Marcus Raboy, Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards airs live, starting at 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

